Driver killed, 6 others injured after Taunton wrong-way crash

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 84-year-old man was killed and several others were injured after a deadly crash on Route 495 late Wednesday night.

State police are investigating the deadly crash, which happened on the Norton-Taunton line.

According to officials, the driver — an 84-year-old Foxboro man — was driving the wrong way when he struck at least two other vehicles. That vehicle was engulfed in flames. The driver, who has not been identified, was killed.

Police say six other people were seriously injured but are expected to be okay.

I-495 northbound was shut down following the crash between Exit 9 and Exit 10 and is expected to be closed into the morning hours.

