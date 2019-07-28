Driver killed after being struck by Amtrak train in Newton, NH

NEWTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver has been killed after being struck by an Amtrak train in Newton, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Amtrak says that around 6 p.m. the train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Newton Junction.

There were no reported injuries to the crew or about 150 passengers on the train.

Following an investigation by local authorities, the train will continue on its scheduled trip.

No information was immediately available.

