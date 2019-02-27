Driver killed after car goes airborne off I-495 on-ramp in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was killed after their car went airborne off an Interstate 495 on-ramp in Lawrence early Wednesday morning, state police said.

Officers responding to the area of Marston Street just before 2:50 a.m. learned that a red sedan failed to negotiate the ramp and went airborne.

The lone occupant was found dead in the overturned car, according to state police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

State police say they are not releasing any additional information at this time.

