FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Falmouth are investigating a crash that left a man dead Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Seacoast Shores Boulevard at 12:29 p.m. for a report of an erratic vehicle striking multiple mailboxes, according to police. While in route to the scene, a second 911 caller reported the car struck a utility pole and tree in the area of Edgewater Drive East and Hampden Road.

Falmouth Fire and Rescue began rendering aid to the victim at the scene. He was then transported to Falmouth Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Falmouth Police and the state police crash reconstruction team.

