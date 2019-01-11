Driver killed after rig goes off Connecticut highway

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A tractor-tractor driver has died in a crash on a Connecticut highway.

WFSB-TV reports the rig was heading southbound on Interstate 95 in Milford when authorities say it off the roadway and down an embankment. State police say the accident happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Friday and forced the closure of the right and center lanes of the highway during the busy morning commute.

Officials did not immediately release the name of the driver. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The truck was carrying a load of water bottles.

