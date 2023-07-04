FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 70-year-old man was killed after his vehicle went off of a road and rolled into a ravine in Falmouth Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The Falmouth Police Department said the driver of a 2019 Ranger Rover had been travelling down Sippewissett Road sometime before 8 a.m. when it appeared to leave the roadway, according to a preliminary report.

First responders arrived to find the vehicle resting against a tree and extricated the driver, who died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the 70 year old was the only occupant at the time of the crash, which is now being investigated by both Falmouth PD and Massachusetts State Police.

