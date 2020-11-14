Driver killed after striking guardrail in Mashpee

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver struck a guardrail and died on Friday night in Mashpee, officials said.

Officers responding to call for a loud crash and flashing lights on Mashpee Neck Road just before 9:30 p.m. found a vehicle that had crashed into a guardrail, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An investigation determined that the driver was travelling southbound on Mashpee Neck Road when they lost control, crossed over the northbound lane and struck the guardrail, officials said.

No additional information was immediately released.

