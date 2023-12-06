WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wellesley say a driver was killed after their SUV went off of Route 9 and struck a utility pole and a tree Wednesday morning.

The Wellesley Police Department said first responders were called in around 7:15 a.m. after receiving a 911 call for a crash on Route 9 westbound, near Cedar Street.

Authorities said officers arrived to find an SUV had gone off of the roadway before striking a utility pole, shearing it at the base before crashing into a tree.

Image provided by the Wellesley Police Department.

According to police, the driver was found to be unresponsive and was the only person inside the SUV, with officials determining no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The victim was later taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital where they were declared dead shortly after 8 a.m.

Throughout the morning, Route 9 westbound was reduced to one lane as an investigation got underway and personnel with the Wellesley Municipal Light Plant replaced the pole.

No additional details on the crash were released.

Image provided by the Wellesley Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)