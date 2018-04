CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WHDH) – A truck driver has died after his tractor-trailer plunged off an overpass in Virginia.

Police say the man lost control when he tried to pass another driver. Authorities say the driver went off the side of the bridge and landed on the road below.

There were no other reported injuries.

