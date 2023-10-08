A 23-year-old woman was killed after her vehicle appeared to cross into oncoming traffic and strike a flatbed tow truck in South Boston, according to authorities.

Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened on South Boston Bypass Road, just east of Frontage Road around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The crash victim was reportedly driving a 2023 Chrysler Pacifica on the roadway heading west when, for reasons that are under investigation, her vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and hit an oncoming tow truck.

“The operator of the Chrysler, a 23-year-old woman, sustained severe injuries and was extricated from her vehicle by responding Troopers,” MSP spokesperson Dave Procopio said in a news release. “She was transported by Boston EMS to Boston Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.”

Authorities said the driver of the tow truck, a 65-year-old man from Rowley, had minor injuries from the crash and was taken to Mass General for evaluation.

No additonal details have been released at this time.

