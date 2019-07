BARNSTEAD, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a driver has been killed after his vehicle struck a construction barrier, drifted off a road and then hit a tree.

Police in Barnstead said the crash happened about 8:50 a.m. Friday on Route 28 in a construction zone by Pine Tree Storage.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

