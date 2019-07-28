Driver killed after vehicle struck by Amtrak train in Newton, NH

NEWTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver has been killed after being struck by an Amtrak train in Newton, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Officials say that around 6 p.m. the train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Newton Junction.

The train continued on its scheduled trip following an investigation, officials say.

Vickie Quaglietta and Angel Rivera, who live nearby, are surprised the crash happened.

“It’s shocking, the train comes through here all the time, like multiple times throughout the day, throughout the night very very fast and it just feels like before those gates even go down it feels like that train is almost here,” Quaglietta said. “It’s scary.”

Video from the scene showed the car severely damaged.

“No loss of life is worth it but this at least, unfortunately, can be a lesson to some of the young guys that take a chance when they come through here,” Rivera said.

There were no reported injuries to the crew or roughly 150 passengers on the train.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)