PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities say one driver was killed and another was left with life-threatening injuries after both their vehicles collided in Pelham, New Hampshire, early Wednesday morning.

Police say it was around 5:50 a.m. when both officers and the Pelham Fire Department were called to the area of Bridge Street, near Hobbs Road for a report of an accident.

Authorities went on to find two vehicles there with significant damage to their front-ends and one of them on fire.

According to the police department, both operators were unconscious and still in their vehicles when emergency crews arrived.

“Good Samaritans stopped on scene with fire extinguishers and assisted officers with knocking down the fire until the fire department arrived,” Pelham PD officials stated in a news release. “Both operators were transported to Massachusetts Hospitals.”

Police said that despite life-saving measures being taken, one of the drivers died following the crash, while the other had life-threatening injuries.

As the department’s investigation continues, authorities ask that anyone who may have witnessed the accident contact Detective Bismark Montano at bmontano@pelhampolice.com or (603) 635-2411.

