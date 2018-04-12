Driver killed in crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire

CANTERBURY, N.H. (WHDH) — A man was killed in a crash late Wednesday night on Interstate 93 in Canterbury, New Hampshire.

State police say Eric Diamond, 42, of Concord, went into the woods off the highway and struck a tree around 11 a.m.

Diamond was taken to Concord Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The left lane of the highway was shut down for nearly three hours while troopers investigated at the scence.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)