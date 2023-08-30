ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash involving a vehicle and a tractor-trailer truck left a driver dead and traffic on I-295 in Attleboro backed up for miles Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Massachusetts State Police said it was 6:30 a.m. when troopers were called to a section of the highway close to the I-295/95 interchange.

First responders then arrived to find the crash involved a car as well as a 2007 Mack 600 truck.

“The driver of the car suffered fatal injuries; the victim was determined to be deceased at the scene,” an MSP news release stated.

No details on the condition of the truck driver were given.

By 10 a.m., authorities had cleared the scene, with all lanes reopening after traffic was reduced to a breakdown lane.

