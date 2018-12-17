Driver killed in fiery Dover, NH toll booth crash

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 39-year-old Rochester, New Hampshire man died Monday after the car he was driving slammed into a toll booth in Dover and burst into flames, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Route 16 northbound about 2:10 a.m. found a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox that had crashed into a concrete barrier as the driver tried to travel through an EZ Pass lane at the Dover toll plaza, according to state police.

The driver, Justyn Tyndall, was extricated from the burning vehicle and rushed to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by New Hampshire state police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Eric Call at 603-22-8490 or email him at Eric. Call@dos.nh.gov.

