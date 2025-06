GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Grafton police responded to a car crash near Brigham Hill Road Sunday afternoon.

“Police arrived and found a truck engulfed in flames,” officials said in a statement. “The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene.”

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

