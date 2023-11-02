NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say the driver of a pickup truck was killed after their vehicle struck a guardrail and went airborne in New Bedford early Thursday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers came across the crash around 4:15 a.m. after they were called to Route 140 North at Braley Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, authorities believe the driver of a 2006 Ford F150 pickup truck had been traveling near Exit 7 when the vehicle struck a guardrail at a high rate of speed.

State police said the vehicle then went airborne and that the driver, who was believed to not have their seatbelt on, was ejected.

An MSP spokesperson said the victim was declared dead at the scene, and that the exit off-ramp remained closed until 7 a.m. as emergency crews responded and investigated the crash.

No additional details were provided.

