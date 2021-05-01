Driver killed in single-car crash in Vermont

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. (AP) — A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman died early Saturday when the car she was driving hit a tree in the Vermont town of Weathersfield, state police said.

The car driven by Tess R. Johnson, of Charlestown, New Hampshire, crashed into the tree on the Weathersfield Center Road. The crash was reported about 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

First responders determined Johnson was the only occupant of the vehicle and she was deceased.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause and circumstances of the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster.

