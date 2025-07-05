TAMWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Tamworth, New Hampshire on Friday that left a person dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Maple Road around 8:15 p.m. determined a 2007 Dodge pickup truck had slammed into a tree, according to state police.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper Zachary Cobis at (603) 323-3333 or Zachary.J.Cobis@dos.nh.gov.

