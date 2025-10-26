METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating an early morning crash on I-495 southbound in Methuen early Sunday morning that left one person dead and another hospitalized with serious injuries.

Troopers responding to a reported crash north of Route 213 around 1:30 am. determined a vehicle driving the wrong way slammed head-on into a tractor-trailer before catching on fire, according to state police.

One driver is dead and another was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)