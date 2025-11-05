LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A wrong-way driver hit a car driving on the Lowell Connector early Wednesday, killing the operator of the second vehicle.

Shortly after 1:15 a.m. state police responded to the crash; inbound lanes were closed until 4 a.m.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that a wrong way driver traveling outbound in the inbound lanes caused the crash,” police said in a statement. “First responders transported the operator and passenger of the second vehicle to Lowell General Hospital for a MedFlight to Boston. Unfortunately, the operator succumbed to their injuries.”

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, Derek Witzenman, 29, of Woburn, was arrested and faces several charges including operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He was expected to be arraigned in Lowell District Court.

