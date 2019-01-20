Driver killed when car crashes through garage, down embankment in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a fatal car crash in Saugus on Sunday afternoon.

Police responding to a home on Hammersmith Drive say a car crashed through a garage and went down an embankment.

The driver, whose name was not released, was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)