Driver leads police on high-speed chase on wrong side of highway

BURLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A Wilmington driver was arrested early Sunday after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase while driving on the wrong side of a highway.

Police said the chase started on Route 3 in Chelmsford and ended in Burlington. Video filmed by a witness shows the Cadillac Escalade going south in the northbound lanes at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The 55-year-old driver appeared in court Monday, where he faced several charges, including OUI.

