Driver left stuck in truck after crane rips down power lines in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver of a lumber truck was left stuck in his cab Wednesday morning after the vehicle’s crane attachment got stuck in some overhead power lines and ripped down a utility pole.

Emergency crews responding to Standish Way for a report of downed power lines found a Falmouth Lumber truck entangled in low-hanging wires, according to the Canton Police Department.

The driver, who had just finished dropping off a load, was forced to stay in the truck as a precaution because the power lines were live.

Power was shut off in the area and the truck has since been freed from the mess.

The road will be closed until further notice as crews work to rehang the wires and install a new pole.

No injuries were reported.

