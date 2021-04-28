Driver loses control, crashes into Dorchester restaurant patio

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A restaurant in Dorchester is dealing with damage after a car smashed into their patio.

Surveillance video shows a car speed through a nearby intersection and police say the driver lost control because of wet road conditions. The car finally comes to a stop on the patio of the Ashmont Grill.

That crash ledt behind smashed planters and dirt spread all over the patio area.

People who work nearby said they have seen accidents happen here before

“This isn’t the first time this has happened. It’s happened several times. The lightbox out there that controls traffic lights, that’s the fourth one. They’ve run over that. They’ve run over the bicycle stands,” said Joe Gorman who works nearby.

Police do not plan to press charges.

