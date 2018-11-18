Driver loses control, crashes into new police station in Illinois

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL (WHDH)- A startling surveillance recording shows the moment when a driver lost control of their car and slammed into the front of a police station in Illinois last Sunday.

The black SUV can be seen speeding down the road right before the driver loses control, flips the vehicle and slams into the brand new Arlington Heights police station.

The station was still under construction at the time of the crash and was heavily damaged.

No one was in the building at the time of the crash.

The driver is now facing several charges.

