HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter Saturday after a head-on crash in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 162 Lowell Road at 4:30 p.m. found two damaged vehicles, according to Hudson police.

A preliminary investigation suggests a 2012 Dodge Caravan drifted into the southbound lane, colliding head-on with a 2015 Jeep Renegade. The driver of the Caravan was medflighted to Lahey Hospital in Burlington. The occupants of the Jeep Renegade was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash can contact Officer Collishaw at (603) 886-6011.

