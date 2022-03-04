SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver narrowly escaped injury Friday night after her car stalled on train tracks in Shirley.

The Fitchburg Line Commuter Rail train came to an abrupt stop after it slammed into a white BMW sedan and pushed it 50 yards. The driver told 7NEWS off camera that her car stalled on the tracks and she quickly got out before impact.

“I was just on the train. It stopped in Shirley and it started to move and it just stopped again and I was looking around to see what was going on that’s when everyone started running out all the conductors started running on the train,” said Rose Angel.

Passengers were seen getting out of the train and some called loved ones to come pick them up rather than waiting for things to get moving again.

As an investigation into what happened gets underway some commuters say there may be an even bigger issue that needs addressing.

No further details were released.

