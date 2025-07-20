MONSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Swimmers were nearly struck by a vehicle that plunged into a pool at a campground in Monson on Sunday.

Monson fire and police responded to the Sunset View Campground around 1 p.m. after learning a vehicle had just crashed into the pool, according to the Monson Fire Department.

All occupants were able to get out of the car and there were no reported injuries.





