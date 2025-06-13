HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 67-year-old man passed away while driving a truck which went off the road in Haverhill Thursday.

A box truck lost control on Seven Sisters Road, going off the road onto a home’s front lawn.

It clipped the home before taking a deep plunge into the woods and landing between two homes.

“The operator and sole occupant of the truck was transported to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill, where he was declared deceased,” the Essex County District Attorney’s office said in a statement. “The incident is under investigation by the Haverhill Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.”

Neighbors say they feel for the delivery driver, a familiar face in the neighborhood.

“Everyday he comes through here,” said neighbor Ernie Guimaraes. “Everyday he drops something here, every week.”

