Driver of stolen car strikes, injures pedestrian in Milton

Police are investigating after a landscaper was struck and injured by a stolen car.

A source tells 7’s Jonathan Hall that a person driving a stolen vehicle hit a landscaper on Brook Rd. while fleeing from police.

The victim’s coworkers say the man was knocked unconscious and injured his ankle.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to be ok.

Several cars were also damaged during the chase.

One neighbor said she heard the crashing of metal before the suspect drove the tan car into a nearby lawn.