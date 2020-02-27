Driver of stolen car to face charges after slamming into cruiser, another car in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The driver accused of crashing a stolen car into a police cruiser and another vehicle in Boston late Wednesday night — leaving five people injured — is now facing criminal charges, police said.

The driver, whose name has not been released, fled a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. before hitting a police cruiser in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Seaver Street, according to Boston police. The stolen car was then driven away from the scene before it hit another vehicle.

The officer involved in the crash suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized.

Four other people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston EMS.

Jancio Soto, who heard the crash, says he saw multiple victims put into an ambulance.

“We just saw when the ambulance took them out,” he recalled. “They looked pretty hurt, though.”

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)