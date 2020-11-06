Driver of SUV strikes parked cars in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver struck two parked cars on Thursday night in Shrewsbury, officials said.

Crews responding to the crash on South Quinsigamond Avenue found the SUV on top of another car at the scene, fire officials said.

The driver had exited the vehicle by the time firefighters and the police arrived, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

