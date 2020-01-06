Driver OK after crossing 2 lanes of traffic, crashing car into stream in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is OK Monday night after crossing into two lanes of oncoming traffic and coming to rest in a stream in Woburn.

Witnesses say she was coming from a nearby highway off-ramp before she then lost control of the vehicle and sent it careening into the stream off Montvale Avenue.

“I was so nervous, I was confused,” Joseph Rivera, who saw the crash, said. “I have lived in this town for 25 years and I have never seen anything like that in my life.”

Emergency crews said they did have to extricate the driver due to the car’s position in the water however, she declined medical treatment.

“A lot of accidents happen in this area,” Rivera said. “But, not like this one.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

