Driver, passenger die in I-95 crash while speeding away from trooper

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle speeding away from police on Interstate 95 crashed in Norwood and both the driver and passenger have died, Massachusetts State Police said.

Police said a trooper attempted to stop the northbound vehicle at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in Sharon. The vehicle refused to stop, and the trooper pursued it.

Moments later, the vehicle crashed in the area of Exit 11, police said.

The driver, 22-year-old Wildan Tmusic, and another man, 20-year-old Adam J. Rodriguez, were taken to hospitals.

Tmusic was pronounced dead upon arrival at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton

Rodriguez was transported to Boston Medical Center where he too succumbed to his injuries.

State police are invesitgating the incident.

