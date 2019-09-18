Driver, passenger in fatal crash were not wearing seatbelts

HOWLAND, Maine (AP) — State police in Maine say two people killed in a crash on Interstate 95 were not wearing seat belts, and the driver of the vehicle likely fell asleep.

That fatal crash took place Monday in Howland. Police say 63-year-old driver Michael Dentico, of Arundel, died at the scene. A passenger, 66-year-old Jacqueline Gordon, of Ellsworth, died on the way to a hospital.

Police say a second passenger, 43-year-old Tammy Dentico, of Arundel, suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses told police the vehicle, a pickup truck, drifted into the median before veering back across both lanes of traffic and into a ditch on the side of the road. The truck then overturned, throwing Gordon and Michael Dentico.

