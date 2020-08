LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A taxi cab went up in flames in Lawrence on Wednesday.

One person tried putting out the fire with an extinguisher before the Lawrence Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze.

A passenger in the cab told 7NEWS that everyone made it out safely before it became engulfed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

