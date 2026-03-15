BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver and a person who was inside working out were hospitalized on Sunday morning after a car slammed into a gym in Brockton, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the DS Body Mind & Studio on Prospect Street found a gray SUV that had crashed through the front of the building.

The crash left windows, doors, and a car badly damaged.

One person who was inside the gym working out and the driver who crashed into the gym were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Fire officials say the building is being inspected before it can be repaired and reopened.

“The vehicle did enter into the building. We’ve already kind of cleaned up what needs to be cleaned up, the wire inspector is here. They handle those isues with the building,” said Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Galligan. “People need to pay attention to how they’re dirivng.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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