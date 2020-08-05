WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was taken into custody after their car barreled through a building in Wareham on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Main Street learned that the car had been traveling down Chapel Street when it failed to break and struck the building, according to Wareham Police Chief John Walcek.

The driver was arrested but police did not say what charges they are facing.

There were no reported injuries.

The building sustained extensive damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

