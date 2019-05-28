Driver pleads guilty in deadly chain-reaction crash in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman charged with driving under the influence of drugs in a car crash that killed a man has changed her plea to guilty.

A judge has sentenced Lynn Dewolfe to three to five years behind bars in a state prison on charges of vehicular homicide and operating under the influence.

Christoper Weisz, 42, was killed when police say Dewolfe crashed her car into another vehicle, causing it to hit the victim’s motorcycle on I-59 North in Reading back in 2017.

Dewolfe tearfully admitted to the court that she had taken drugs before getting behind the wheel of her car that night.

She was pulled over in Burlington just moments before the crash, but a state trooper did not take her into custody.

Weisz’s widow said she felt Dewolfe’s display of emotion was insincere.

“I think the tears are because she is going to prison,” Alexis Weisz said. “You know, she has walked around for the last 21 months with zero remorse.”

Weisz said she felt Dewolfe deserved a harsher sentence but though it to be unlikely.

“It is not going to bring Chris back, no amount of time will,” she said, “I think the judge was thoughtful and kind so I am ok with it.”

An independent investigation has been launched to examine the details behind why the state trooper allowed Dewolfe to drive off despite being under the influence.

The results of that investigation have not been released.

“Clearly, there are two state troopers who did not do their job properly that day, that is the bottom line,” Weisz said. “Everybody makes mistakes, this one lead to somebody’s death.”

In addition to her prison time, Dewolfe will also lose her license for 15 years and serve 10 years probation.

