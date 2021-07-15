HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A historic home in Hingham that was built by an ancestor of President Lincoln was destroyed Thursday morning after an erratic motorist plowed into it.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a car into a building found an SUV lodged in the living room of the Samuel Lincoln House on North Street.

Nine-year-old neighborhood resident Will Keefer says the impact of the crash woke him up.

“I heard a loud boom,” Keefer said. “I looked out the window and there was a car stuck halfway through the house…I got my parents to call 911. It was pretty crazy.”

The motorist who veered off the road escaped serious injury.

The home was said to be built about 100 years before Lincoln became president.

The homeowners say they plan to rebuild.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

