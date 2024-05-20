WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver and a police officer were taken to a hospital Sunday night after the driver crashed into the officer’s cruiser in Wareham, police said.

Wareham police in a statement said the crash happened near 9 p.m. in the area of 3132 Cranberry Highway. The officer was conducting a traffic stop and was seated in his vehicle at the time, police said.

Wareham police said another officer was on scene and saw the car rear-end the first officer’s cruiser.

Police identified the driver as 24-year-old Cameron McPhee, of Plymouth. Both he and the police officer were taken to Tobey Hospital in Wareham, according to police.

Police said McPhee was also charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to move over for an emergency vehicle and possession of an open container of alcohol.

Wareham police did not share any additional information regarding the injuries to McPhee or the police officer.

Police said McPhee is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Wareham District Court.

