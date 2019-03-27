SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews rescued a man who became trapped in his car after crashing into a guardrail on a Springfield highway Tuesday night.

Springfield firefighters responding to Interstate 91 northbound near exit 9 around 11 p.m. assisted state police with removing a man who became stuck in his Dodge Avenger after he hit the guardrail, which landed on top of the car.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The car sustained heavy damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

