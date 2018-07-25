Driver pulled from overturned truck on Route 114 in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was pulled from a crashed truck after it overturned on Route 114 in Salem Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to the northbound side of the highway found a Holden Fruit and Produce truck that had rolled down an embankment near Commercial Street.

Video from SKY7 showed firefighters pulling the driver from the truck. The driver was then taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

A tow crew has been called to the scene to upright the truck. Motorists should expect traffic delays in the area.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

