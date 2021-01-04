Driver reportedly acting strangely before driving onto Norwood airport tarmac, into swamp

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car drove onto an airport’s runway area and got stuck in the mud in Norwood on Monday, officials said.

Officials said a 49-year-old woman drove a Lexus SUV through a gate at Norwood Memorial Airport Monday afternoon and sped into a swamp before she got stuck in the mud.

Witness Stuart Ravech said he saw the driver walking around the parking lot with a dog before the crash. He said the woman was acting strangely and even tried getting into his car as he was eating lunch.

“All of a sudden this woman goes and opens up the passenger door to my car like she’s gonna get in. I just said, ‘What are you doing?” And she just, shocked face all of a sudden, just looked at me and then just backed away, closed the door, and walked away,” Ravech said.

The woman then allegedly walked up to her black SUV and did a few laps around the parking lot.

The woman and a dog inside the SUV were unharmed, police said.

The woman is undergoing a mental health examination, according to police. No other information was immediately available.

