PHILADELPHIA (WHDH) — A driver in Philadelphia is reportedly blaming a squirrel for causing him to lose control of his vehicle.

The man plowed into a row of cars parked along a street.

Josh Badilla witnessed the incident and said the driver blamed the rodent for his travel woes.

“He said he was coming down the street and he saw a squirrel,” Badilla said. “He thought he was gonna hit it, so he swerved and lost control and got banged up.

The driver escaped the crash with only a few scratches, Badilla added.

It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

