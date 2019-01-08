Driver rescued after car crashes into Boston river

BOSTON (WHDH) - An elderly man escaped serious injury Tuesday night when he lost control of his car, veered off the road, and ended up in Boston’s Muddy River.
Crews responding to a report of a vehicle in the water with a person trapped inside near Beacon Street and Charlesgate East about 6:16 p.m. found a black vehicle in the river underneath an overpass.
A witness told 7’s Eric Kane that a police officer was able to free the driver.
The 73-year-old driver, who police say was driving the car and was the lone occupant, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
No additional details were immediately available.
