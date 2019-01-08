Driver rescued after car crashes into river in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A motorist who lost control of their vehicle went off the road and landed in Boston’s Muddy River on Tuesday night, prompting a large emergency response.
Crews responding to a report of a vehicle in the water with a person inside near Beacon Street and Charlesgate East about 6:16 p.m. found a black vehicle in the river underneath an overpass.
A witness told 7’s Eric Kane that a police officer was able to free the driver.
There were two people in the car when police responded, according to Boston police.
A 73-year-old man, who police say was driving the car, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
No additional details were immediately available.
