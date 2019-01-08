Driver rescued after car crashes into river in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A motorist who lost control of their vehicle went off the road and landed in Boston’s Muddy River on Tuesday night, prompting a large emergency response.

Crews responding to a report of a vehicle in the water with a person inside near Beacon Street and Charlesgate East about 6:16 p.m. found a black vehicle in the river underneath an overpass.

A witness told 7’s Eric Kane that a police officer was able to free the driver.

There were two people in the car when police responded, according to Boston police.

A 73-year-old man, who police say was driving the car, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

#BREAKING: The driver of a car loses control and ends up in the water under an overpass in Fenway. Witness says only one man was in the car. A cop got him out. pic.twitter.com/QD9wbhtyG1 — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) January 8, 2019

Back Bay: A16/P16/C8 en route Beacon and Charlesgate for a reported drowning. Reported vehicle in the water with people inside — Boston EMS Incidents (@BEMSincidents) January 8, 2019

