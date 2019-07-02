Driver rescued after crash leaves car wedged between buildings

(WHDH) — Puzzled investigators are working to determine what led up to a crash that left a driver’s Subaru wedged between a pair of buildings at a retirement community in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Crews responding to a report of a crash at 1001 Valley Forge Road in Upper Gwynedd Township on Saturday pulled the driver from their crumpled vehicle, according to fire officials.

Photos from the scene showed a crane lifting the vehicle from its wedged position.

The driver was not seriously injured, WPVI-TV reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

